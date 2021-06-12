'Shop Contest: LeBron James Toy, Winners!

LeBron James might be one of the best basketball players in history, but he’s also in a movie called Space Jam: A New Legacy. And as such he is now a toy. So we had some fun with this piece of movie merchandise.
Our winning image this week, created by Mrichston, was nice for two reasons. Number one, it made me laugh. Number two, it didn’t include any cicadas.
These extra-long two weekend ‘Shop Contests are always a blast. Gives you folks extra time to create great things. (Though some of you use this power for evil...) Hopefully, assuming nothing bad happens, we should be back to our regular contest schedule for the foreseeable future.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.