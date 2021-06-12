'Shop Contest: LeBron James Toy, Winners!

Image : Valve / WB / Kotaku

LeBron James might be one of the best basketball players in history, but he’s also in a movie calle d Space Jam: A New Legacy. And as such he is now a toy. So we had some fun with this piece of movie merchandise.

Our winning image this week, created by Mrichston, was nice for two reasons. Number one, it made me laugh. Number two, it didn’t include any cicadas.

These extra-long two weekend ‘Shop Contests are always a blast. Gives you folks extra time to create great things. (Though some of you use this power for evil...) Hopefully, assuming nothing bad happens, we should be back to our regular contest schedule for the foreseeable future.



Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Badonkagronk wins the award for “Weirdest IP Crossover In Space Jam 2.” Image : See Above

Chelsea of Tranquility picks up the award for “The Greatest (Weapon) Of All Time.” Image : See Above

DenzilOfDojima grabs the award for “Best Weapon In The New Yuffie DLC.” Image : See Above

modium wins the award for “Strongest Toy.” Image : See Above

KaputNoob nabs the award for “Too Many Hands.” Image : See Above

RichardRae1 steals the award for “Best Summary Of Space Jam 2.” Image : See Above

Rogueindy gets the award for “Best Pole.” Image : See Above

Sharpe of the 95th receives the award for “Most Painful Cameo.” Image : See Above

CecilBannon is always angry and never winning. Image : See Above

And finally, Monoartan creates a slightly good Sonic image. What a world. Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.