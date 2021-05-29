'Shop Contest: Cicada, Winners?

Image : Capcom / Kotaku / HELL

I made a mistake. I forgot that I have to judge these contests. So now I’m trapped looking at all your i mages featuring nasty cicadas. I’ve played myself.



No winner this week. Y ou all created terrible, terrible things. Instead here’s the most awful picture(that didn’t include Sonic .) Congrats, AmazingMeow. I guess.

Image : See Above

I hated every moment of this. On an unrelated note, I’m taking next weekend off. There will still be a new contest tomorrow but I need some time away from all this. After seeing “Sonicada” I need a fucking vacation.



Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my “favorites.”

Brandon0151 - NO! Image : See Above

KaputNoob - NO WAY! Image : See Above

L&T - AHHH Image : See Above

Monoartan - NONNONONONONONONO!! Image : See Above

Mrichston - NOPE NOPE Image : See Above

MRNasher - NOOOO (clever) Image : See Above

PCDania - AHHH NNOOO Image : See Above

Villings - NOOOOOOOOOOOOdOOOmOOOOOOO Image : See Above

And finally, Richardrae1 this is evil. Nobody make this mod. Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

.