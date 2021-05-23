'Shop Contest: Cicadas

Image : BioWare / Kotaku / Bug

I feel like everywhere I look online I see people talking about cicadas. I even had to help create a Photoshopped image for a cicada-related story earlier this week. So if I have to suffer, so do you all.

Your challenge this week: Add cicadas to video games.

I hate these things. But after spending far, far too long looking up images of them for this contest and for the image I made earlier this week, I’m starting to build up some tolerance. Let’s see how effective my immersion therapy has been. Will I be able to judge this contest or run away screaming in horror next weekend? Stay tuned to find out.

I almost didn’t take the time to cut out some cicadas for you all. But I did it. I suffered for you all. Never forget that.

