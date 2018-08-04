Last week was all about the changes in someone’s sky, and I asked you to show me some horrors that someone might, maybe, get to see in the giant procedural universe of No Man’s Sky. I was not disappointed.

While I think No Man’s Sky is interesting, I’m just not that scared of the batbirds and pineapple critters that roam its planets. I needed the thrill of bad stuff coming at me.

Our winner this week is NegaScott128 with a depiction of the one-man disaster known as Mark Whatley. That’s one tenacious creature that I do not want to meet in the dangerous skies.

The honorable mentions are, of course, excellent this week as well, and I encourage you to go see the multiple entries and clever turns of image that people submitted in the comments of the original post.

Advertisement

We might as well accept that the most murderous activity known to humanity is definitely going to space. Thanks soapypickles.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Phobox has created a mashup after my own heart, although I am less concerned with what Roach is doing with that ship and more concerned with how the horse has gotten so big.

Done With Kinja knows that the most dangerous space enemy is one who can suck up your atmosphere.

Advertisement

Bob took the title literally. No man. You get it?

Advertisement

Adm Piett put an evil moon up there. Don’t talk to it.

It is still a confirmed fact that Captain Toad is a monster who roams the universe looking for things to destroy and steal, and Christopher Thomas brings us this documentary image.

Advertisement

FrickinSwede is gonna roll that base up into a big ball.

Advertisement

AmazingMao should probably be running away right about now.

RevTheGame puts a nicer head orb in the sky.

Advertisement

rogueIndy knows who does the real work around here.

BioTek finds yet another orb to throw up there.

Advertisement

Get_crazy gets some true, real horror going in the sky. No thanks.

Fissure18 unites the video game generations.

Advertisement

Last but not least, Villings pays off with the truly astounding image of true horror.