No Man’s Sky’s NEXT update dropped this week, and people are owning the sky. They’re commanding freighters and scooting ships around the galaxy. But deeper evils exist, and this week’s ‘Shop Contest is about finding them.

I want you to ‘shop me up some cosmic terror. The core of movies like Alien is that the characters have gone to a planet, they’ve done some stuff they shouldn’t have, and then they’re punished for their hubris. I want you to create some moments in No Man’s Sky where people are experiencing that exact punishment.

‘Shop your favorite Disney villains into the landscape. Is the space station full of Terminators? Is Shroud there headshotting all who appear in his domain? Has the Far Cry 5 cult established a space base? Let your imagination run free with all of the weird, bad things that can appear in space.

If you want to make something like what I made above, here’s the clean version of the screenshot that I altered (although you’ll have to do your own cutout), and there are lots of easily ‘shopped images on the official No Man’s Sky website.

As always, I will choose a winner and pick some honorable mentions next Saturday. Good luck with your ‘shopping! The rest of the rules are below: