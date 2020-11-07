'Shop Contest: Halloween Never Ends, Winners!

It’s November 7, but who cares about that, I still want to celebrate Halloween! One more day of scary shenanigans! Thankfully, I planned ahead and asked you all to help me celebrate Halloween for just a bit longer.
Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who created my nightmare.
I get rid of the Banned for Life Club for just a bit and the floodgates open. Well, a new year is coming and we might need to make some changes once again. *EVIL LAUGH*
DISCUSSION
Thanks for the win Zack. Sorry for the torment, but as they say (for reasons I’ve never quite understood) sometimes you must face your fears head-on! Think of my image as a strange kind of catharsis.
Congrats to the other picks who were all far more creative with their entries.
Special mentions of course to Bob and Cecil and the rest of the BFLC. With just a bit more probing (and Sonic), we may yet see it officially reinstated soon!