'Shop Contest: Halloween Never Ends, Winners!

It’s November 7, but who cares about that, I still want to celebrate Halloween! One more day of scary shenanigans! Thankfully, I planned ahead and asked you all to help me celebrate Halloween for just a bit longer.



Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who created my nightmare.

I get rid of the Banned for Life Club for just a bit and the floodgates open. Well, a new year is coming and we might need to make some changes once again. *EVIL LAUGH*

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Badonkagronk wins the award for “Strangest Animal Crossing Event” Image : See Above

Bob The Rock wins nothing, but at least we know why it took so long to count these votes.... Image : See Above

Cecil Banon picks up the award for “Best Looking Meal!” Image : See Above

edregis gets nothing and will be hearing from my lawyers... Image : See Above

KaputNoob snags the award for “Worst Combo!” Image : See Above

Modium grabs the award for “Most Out of Place Shatner Cameo” Image : See Above

Mrichston’s award was delayed. Image : See Above

RogueIndy nabs the award for “Best Classic!” Image : See Above

And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “Most Accurate Depiction of Me On Election Night.” Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!