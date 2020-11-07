Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Halloween Never Ends, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Halloween Never Ends, Winners!
Image: Kotaku / MonoArtan / Sega / Universal

It’s November 7, but who cares about that, I still want to celebrate Halloween! One more day of scary shenanigans! Thankfully, I planned ahead and asked you all to help me celebrate Halloween for just a bit longer.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who created my nightmare.

undefined
Image: See Above
I get rid of the Banned for Life Club for just a bit and the floodgates open. Well, a new year is coming and we might need to make some changes once again. *EVIL LAUGH*

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Badonkagronk wins the award for “Strangest Animal Crossing Event”
Badonkagronk wins the award for “Strangest Animal Crossing Event”
Image: See Above
undefined
Bob The Rock wins nothing, but at least we know why it took so long to count these votes....
Image: See Above
undefined
Cecil Banon picks up the award for “Best Looking Meal!”
Image: See Above
undefined
edregis gets nothing and will be hearing from my lawyers...
Image: See Above
undefined
KaputNoob snags the award for “Worst Combo!”
Image: See Above
undefined
Modium grabs the award for “Most Out of Place Shatner Cameo”
Image: See Above
undefined
Mrichston’s award was delayed.
Image: See Above
undefined
RogueIndy nabs the award for “Best Classic!”
Image: See Above
undefined
And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “Most Accurate Depiction of Me On Election Night.”
Image: See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

monoartan
MonoArtan

Thanks for the win Zack. Sorry for the torment, but as they say (for reasons I’ve never quite understood) sometimes you must face your fears head-on! Think of my image as a strange kind of catharsis.

Congrats to the other picks who were all far more creative with their entries.

Special mentions of course to Bob and Cecil and the rest of the BFLC. With just a bit more probing (and Sonic), we may yet see it officially reinstated soon!