Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Halloween Never Ends!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Halloween
HalloweenNovemberKotaku Shop ContestPhotoshop ContestPhotoshopContestKotakucore
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Halloween Never Ends!
Image: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Yes, I know that Halloween was yesterday, but 2020 has been such a shitty year I feel like I’m allowed to extend Halloween into November.

Advertisement

Your challenge this week: Let’s celebrate Halloween in November.

You could, I guess, make some jokes about it being November and we are still celebrating Halloween. Or you could just pretend it’s still October 31st. Or come up with something featuring Sonic and Limp Bizkit, I know how much SOME of you like including them in your images.

Advertisement

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions

1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.

2. Go to the bottom of this post

3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop

4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.

5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank Star Wars Space Combat Games, From Worst To Best

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Skullgirls Designer Worked On Guilty Gear Patch Despite Sexual Harassment Accusations

So Far, Watch Dogs Legion Is One Of 2020’s Most Fascinating Games

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Final Fantasy 1621: Discovering Ivalice - The Group celebrated. The would survive this cold winter due to the Native Birds of this unexplored region.