'Shop Contest: Halloween Never Ends!

Yes, I know that Halloween was yesterday, but 2020 has been such a shitty year I feel like I’m allowed to extend Halloween into November.
Your challenge this week: Let’s celebrate Halloween in November.
You could, I guess, make some jokes about it being November and we are still celebrating Halloween. Or you could just pretend it’s still October 31st. Or come up with something featuring Sonic and Limp Bizkit, I know how much SOME of you like including them in your images.
Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.
DISCUSSION
Final Fantasy 1621: Discovering Ivalice - The Group celebrated. The would survive this cold winter due to the Native Birds of this unexplored region.