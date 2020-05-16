Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: GTA Online Aliens, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
A war between green and purple aliens is happening right now in the virtual world of GTA Online. This war is growing and last week I asked you fine folks to expand the war to other games.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who technically didn’t add the alien to a game, but I’ll just pretend this is a poster for Spider-Man 2 (the game.)

Good job to everyone this week for blindly following orders and spreading a deadly war to new worlds and games. Sorry, scratch that. Bad job. You are all warmongers and terrible.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Bob The Rock wins...nothing. But I’d play this.

N1CKV3 gets the award for “Digging It.”

Badonkagronk grabs the award for “LEENNNNNYYYY!!!”

Barry Wombleton receives the award for “Best New Sport: Alien Ball.”

Amazingmeow gets the awa- Oh sorry, Disney emailed me. You are now being sued for creating this image. Awkward! Moving on.

Prullanksy wins the award for “Doing What Nintendon’t.”

EpicTacoSam snags the award for the “Worst N64 Game.”

Chris MC gets the award for “Worst Mortal Kombat Klone.”

RichardRae1 picks up the award for “Wildest Animal Crossing Hangout.”

And finally, sciteah wins the award for “Greatest Honey Bee Performance.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

