'Shop Contest: GTA Online Aliens

Have you heard? A giant war between purple and green aliens is happening right now in GTA Online. But now the alien war has expanded beyond GTA and is entering other video games!
Your challenge this week: Take these green and purple aliens and place them in different video games!
Feel free to add as many or as few aliens as you want to your images. I added a lot. The top image took longer than I expected to create, but it turned out well. Probably one of my favorite images I’ve put together in a long time.
I already cut out the aliens for you! And made a few crowds too. Enjoy!
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
