'Shop Contest: Goku Needs A Better Game, Winners!

Last weekend I asked you folks to help poor Goku out. He saves the world all the time and still has to appear in some really mediocre and bad video games. Thanks for looking out for Kakarot in his time of need.
Our winning image this week comes from Mrichston who creates the next great open-world action game. Personally, I can’t wait to play Goku Theft Atuo Online.
I got a ton of great submissions this week. It seems you folks have been waiting for a Goku contest. Or maybe Goku is just a perfect character for a ‘Shop Contest? Probably a bit of both.
You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
Sciteach wins the award for “SICKEST GRIND DUDE.”
Amazingmeow grabs the award for “Scariest Resident Evil 2 Mod.”
Villings picks up the award for “Most Flexible Goku.”
exofrenon snags the award for “Best Kart Racer Of 2020.”
Neuroplastique receives the award for “Most Unnecessary Sword.”
mixmastermurph wins the award for “Best BB Goku.”
Michel Platini gets the award for “Most Overpowered Pokemon.”
Peachflavored snags the award for “HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNKKKK!”
Epictacosam receives the award for “Rocking The Dragon.”
And finally, Xenix33 wins the award for “Actually, A Good Idea. I Want This.”
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.