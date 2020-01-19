'Shop Contest: Goku Needs A Better Game

The new Dragonball Z game was released a few days ago. It’s not great! Poor Goku. The dude saves the world multiple times and yet he still stars in mostly bad or crappy games. Let’s help Kakarot out.



Your challenge this week: Put Goku in better games!

They can be older games or newer games, but they just need to be better than most of the Dragonball Z games. Also, let’s stick to games this week. Goku really needs a better video game more than anything else right now.

Advertisement

Here is a few PNG Gokus for you artists to use.

1 / 4

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.