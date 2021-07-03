'Shop Contest: Giant Stuffed Leek, Winners!

Image : sciteach / Kotaku

The world moves so fast these days, I feel like we have all forgotten that last week The Pokemon Company started selling a giant stuffed leek plushie toy. But this week’s winners will remind us all of that strange time.

Our winning image this week is Sciteach who creates one of the best images I’ve seen in some time. Fantastic stuff. A great way to end ‘Shop Contest...



So, yeah... This is the last ‘Shop Contest post on Kotaku. I’m not leaving, I’ll still be around on the weekends posting about Poké mon and news and whatever else I find interesting, cool or weird. But this is the end for the weekly Photoshop contest. I know this news is not good or what you wanted to read today and I’m sorry.

Why? That’s the question I assume some of you are thinking right now. Well, I don’t want to get to into the nitty-gritty, but sometimes stuff that’s fun isn’t always the most successful. That’s just the way it is. I love doing these ‘Shop Contests, even if they took more time than you might expect. But these silly posts just don’t fit anymore with Kotaku. I know that will make some of you sad or angry, but I hope you stick around and read other blogs and posts on this site.

But, before I close this place down, burn all your terrible Sonic artwork to the ground, and finally destroy Bob The Rock once and for all, we have some final awards to give out.

Thanks for being a part of this weekly mess! Now, some awards.

Badonkagronk wins the award for "Best Reboot."

Mrichston grabs the award for "Worst Final Smash Character."

Epictacosam snags the award for "Best Classic."

MonoArtan wins the award for "Best Game That (Maybe...) Features Kojima?"

KaputNoob grabs the award for "Worst Leek Crossover."

PSpsychopath grabs the award for "Biggest Leek..."



AmazingMeow nabs the award for "INSERT OVER 9000 JOKE HERE TKTKT"

Cecil Banon picks up the award for "Worst Weapon."

And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for "Worst Submarine Ever."

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, well... I’m very sorry about that. Feel free to send me images on Twitter that you make. Who know’s maybe I’ll do some Photoshop contests on my personal Twitter account. But for now, thanks for all the fun and have a great weekend.



