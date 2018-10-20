We’re living in the world of Black Ops 4 now, and last week I asked you to ‘shop up some new kinds of ops to include in the game.



The standard set of game modes in a given Call of Duty game are fairly limited. Team deathmatch, free for all, and point capture modes are all fun, but I’ve also been playing them for years, and some freshness could be injected into the mix. After all, if these ops are so secret, so under the radar, then there should be some surprising stuff buried down deep below Black Ops 4.

Our winner this week is truks, who recast the Black Ops 4 zombie crew into the roles of Final Fantasy IX characters. There’s danger in this fight, of course, because there’s a giant gourmand that they need to defeat. Zombies are literal child’s play when compared to the terror of a hungry, frog-loving chef.

Our honorable mentions are also amazing this week, and picking a winner was a real struggle for me. Make sure that you go back to the comments for last week’s post to see all the entries that I couldn’t squeeze in the mentions.

Done With Kinja imagines a completely different world where Hugo Stieglitz is the villain in Blackout mode.

Chelsea of Tranquility went classic to find the most difficult enemies of all.

NegaScott128 makes a compelling point that no one would ever fight this dog.

rogueIndy went to a different zone for this entry, but it has some very good Halloween flavor.

Villings reveals that you should always let the wookie win.

Ordingandr should probably get a crafting table down pronto.

netsquire knows that the operations just need a little bit of cheer.

Bob revealed the villain of this whole damn game.

Lharm shows what it looks like when a zombie really just absolutely destroys you.

Mrichston knows that truly finding new operations is hard, so they dug deep.

Klaatu Barracuda knows that dating a gun is the only way to really change the game, and if the Black Ops team wants to really move forward, they’re going to take this advice.

FreddyHardCandy is going to wingsuit right into High Hrothgar and take the D point from the Empire.

Gretnablue knows that every franchise eventually needs a good tennis game.

cecil_banon has found the only weapon that is effective against zombies.

That’s all for this week! Thanks again to all the participants! There will be a new, spooooky ‘Shop Contest soon.