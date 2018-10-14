We’re now living in the world of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and I just think that the magical battle royale experience could be a bit more expansive.

That’s where you come in. This week’s ‘Shop Contest is all about taking a game that is fundamentally concerned with zombies, hardcore PVP, and battle royale extravanganzas and turning it into an experience that allows for hijinks.

This week, I want you to turn Black Ops 4 into a different kind of game. Add characters that change the tone. Create new game modes. Figure out new uses for those zombies. If the ops are so dang secret, then there have to be some zany ones, and I want you to find them.

As you can see in my image above, I’ve imagined a world in which Black Ops 4 has a game mode where you find that dastardly criminal Toad and chase his diamond-stealing soul from here to Hell. I bet you can come up with something just as excellent.

No .png this week, but here is a link to Activision’s media images site on which you can find many, many screenshots of various Black Ops 4 things. Feel free to pull images from trailers as well. Anything that makes these ops a little bigger, better, and more exciting.

Next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions. Good luck! The rest of the rules are below: