The new Smash Bros. game has a lot of characters, but it doesn’t have every character ever created, so our ‘Shop Contest this week is all about cramming more weird stuff into this game.
Look, I’ve never been a Smash fan. I think I must be missing something crucial that gets people hollerin’ about Peach grabbing a ledge, jumping, and then repeating for thirty seconds. However, as the current Master of Ceremonies for the Kotaku ‘Shop Contest, I have immense respect for a game series that seems to fully embody the same “whatever, cram all that stuff together” mentality that these contests do.
In honor of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s announcement this week at E3, I want you to put new characters into Smash. Or, alternately, you could give me some new arenas for these characters to kick ass all over. Just expand the game in whatever way you choose (Luke has a post full of ideas if you’re looking for suggestions).
As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below.
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.