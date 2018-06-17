The new Smash Bros. game has a lot of characters, but it doesn’t have every character ever created, so our ‘Shop Contest this week is all about cramming more weird stuff into this game.

Look, I’ve never been a Smash fan. I think I must be missing something crucial that gets people hollerin’ about Peach grabbing a ledge, jumping, and then repeating for thirty seconds. However, as the current Master of Ceremonies for the Kotaku ‘Shop Contest, I have immense respect for a game series that seems to fully embody the same “whatever, cram all that stuff together” mentality that these contests do.

In honor of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s announcement this week at E3, I want you to put new characters into Smash. Or, alternately, you could give me some new arenas for these characters to kick ass all over. Just expand the game in whatever way you choose (Luke has a post full of ideas if you’re looking for suggestions).

As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below.