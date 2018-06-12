So, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is going to feature every fighter to ever appear in Nintendo’s fighting game series. That’s fine, but it’s not enough. There could be, and should be, even more fighters.

After all, why go back in time to rehash old favourites when there’s a whole world out there of characters who have never had the chance to punch Mario in the face?

So I thought I’d draw up a list of potential additions to the roster.

CAPTAIN RAINBOW
BIRDO

THE KILLER BEES
AMATERASU
MISANGO

KING ZORA
METAL SONIC
EZLO

SPARKSTER
RAMON SALAZAR
COLONEL CHRISTOPHER “MAVERICK” BLAIR

GANDHI
GORO MAJIMA
JR SMITH

CHIPS DUBBO
COOL SPOT
THARJA
MARA
KARL MARX

YENNEFER OF VENGERBERG
GUNPEI YOKOI
TONY HAWKS PRO SKATER 2 ON THE GAME BOY ADVANCE

STEVE MARTIN
NIntendo e-Reader
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

KING LOUIS XVI OF FRANCE
BLINX THE CAT
DAN MARINO

OLD KANYE

RED ALERT 3 TIM CURRY

ROBOCOP

BERNARD BLACK
THE GONE HOME HOUSE
LOOT BOX

MAD CATZ XBOX CONTROLLER
CHICKEN PARMIAGANA
1993 LANCIA DELTA HF INTEGRALE EVOLUZIONE II

KALLAX SHELF UNIT
DIGNITY

Obviously not all of these need to end up in the game. But just some of them making the cut would be nice.