Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop contest
'Shop contestKotaku Shop ContestContestWinnersPhotoshopEaster 2020EasterKotakucore
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners

Easter has come and gone. You might have totally missed it considering most of us are stuck in our homes, unable to see or invite over family and friends. But I still ran a contest using Easter as the theme because... I don’t know. Tradition?

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Mrichston who shows us that even trapped under the ocean, some folk are still celebrating Easter.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners
Advertisement

As always, I got a nice selection of images featuring a wide variety of games and characters. I was surprised and relieved that not many of you included Zipper from Animal Crossing. That bastard already got his own contest. Screw him and his eggs.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners

Badonkagronk wins the award for “Worst Family Photo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners
Advertisement

Done With Kinja grabs the award for “Most Dangerous Easter Egg Hunt.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners
Advertisement

Mike Emeny picks up the award for “Creepiest Easter Egg Hunt.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners
Advertisement

Mixmastermurph receives the award for “Best Product Placement.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners
Advertisement

ded-devil-ails wins the award for “Worst Oregon Trail Playthrough.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners
Advertisement

sciteach gets the award for “Tastiest Demon.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners
Advertisement

Bob The Rock...wait. What? Is this just a funny, well-made, on-topic image? What the fuck? You are still banned but..weird.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners
Advertisement

Richardrae1 nabs the award for “Biggest Heist.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020, Winners
Advertisement

And finally, Barry Wombleton wins the award for “Best Doom Eternal Mod.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

It's Not Gonna Happen But I Still Want A Physical Copy Of Final Fantasy VII Remake

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Animal Crossing Is Helping Me Homeschool My Five-Year-Old

18 Months After Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Has Made Big Cultural Changes