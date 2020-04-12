'Shop Contest: Easter Sunday 2020

Happy Easter! Or if you are currently living mostly in Animal Crossing these days, happy Bunny Day! This Easter is a bit different than last year, what with the virus and all. So Agent 47 is being extra safe. He’s a murderer, not an idiot.

Your challenge this week: Help video game characters celebrate Easter or Bunny Day.

I haven’t really celebrated Easter in a few years, but I’ve always liked the pretty eggs and bright colors. I like colorful eggs a bit less nowadays after dealing with Bunny Day, but they’re still nice.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!