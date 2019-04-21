It is that wonderful time of the year when bunnies lay eggs and Jesus did something. I think? I actually don’t know much about Easter and stopped celebrating it years ago. But I like the pretty colors and eggs!

Your challenge this week: Help video game characters celebrate Easter!

Agent 47 will celebrate any holiday as long as it gets him closer to his target. If he had a significant other I assume they would have to trick him with fake targets to get him into an ugly Xmas sweater or Halloween costume.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!