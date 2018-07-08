Fortnite is chock full of mystery right now. The sky has broken and weirdness is on the loose. In this week’s ‘Shop Contest, we’re going to get even stranger.
Things are blinking out of existence within Fortnite, and some of them are even appearing in our world, so there is literally nothing that could happen that would surprise me in the game. Your task this week is to push my assumption to the limit. I want very weird stuff to be put into Fortnite.
New characters? A weird building? The castle from Castlevania just, you know, appearing? You could shop a battle between your favorite webhead and some of the superheroes from Fortnite’s last season. This is truly an open contest, and I want you to be as creative as you can with it. If you’re truly industrious, maybe put some Fortnite objects into our reality.
Here’s a tip: you can go into the settings in Fortnite and hide the UI.
As always, good luck! I am looking forward to seeing spaceships and real-world garbage trucks full of scrap from Tilted Towers.
The rest of the instructions are below.
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.