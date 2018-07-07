Objects are warping in and out of Fortnite in the lead up to the game’s next season. The sky has split open, things are warping into our world, and the universe of Fortnite is in disarray. And now there’s an anchor of mysterious origin.

In a Reddit post about the anchor, players have floated many different ideas. Is it pirates? Vikings? It’s near the sea and on a small rise, so does that mean that the ocean is going to swell to that height?

Additionally, as Reddit user spacewolfplays points out in the same thread, this is one of the first objects to appear post-rift. Everything else has been a disappearance, with some things showing up in our own world:

Nothing else has appeared. But several things were taken away. The point they’re making is after the first thing disappeared, an hour latter the next portal was revealed (dormant). 24 hours later, that thing disappeared, an hour later the next portal appeared. repeat. This is the first thing to appear rather than disappear.

It’s not that surprising, really, that there’s some random object that has appeared outside Snobby Shores on the western side of Fortnite’s only map. After all, there’s something going on with warps and rifts and time going on in the game. It’s some real Dr. Who stuff going on over there. However, what I love so much about it is that a single object can spur speculation in fans.

Advertisement

Epic Games is using the seasons of Fortnite to tell massive stories with big, moving parts in a way that I haven’t encountered before. While World of Warcraft had its Ahn’Qiraj opening event and the procession through the Dark Portal, those felt fairly linear and predictable. When a time came, a gate opened and players experienced new content.

Screenshot: tokeh (Youtube)

Fortnite’s seasonal events are truly unpredictable When I watched the rocket launch and crack the sky in Fortnite last week, though, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen. It could have been a simple launch or it could have exploded and killed every player in the game. Unlike other games, it really does feel like the longform narrative that Epic have put into Fortnite feels new, and it’s on the same oblique axis as something like the big, sort-of-story content that Team Fortress 2 used to get every now and again.

Advertisement

And, if you’re curious, you can definitely smash the anchor.