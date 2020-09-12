'Shop Contest: Cleaning Robot, Winners!

Screenshot : Kotaku / The Bodine

Last week we decided to focus on a no-name, hardworking and overlooked robot who was just doing his job. This robot finally got to see the world, and then some, thanks to you folks and your Photoshop skills.



Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from The Bodine who creates the ultimate boss: A helpful robot. Terrifying! Call the folks who make Black Mirror!

Image : See Below

Advertisement

A bit of a curveball this week, but you all did great finding some neat ways to incorporate this sweeping robot. Sure, we got some Sonic bullshit, but hey, maybe the robot can clean that up!?

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission TaoTronics 1500W Ceramic Heater Buy for $46 from TaoTronics Use the promo code WARM006

Mono Artan wins the award for “Best Rower..Person.” Image : See Below

Richardrae1 grabs the award for “Deadliest Sweeping Bot.” Image : See Below

Advertisement

Cecil Banon gets the award for “Thriftiest Sweeper.” Image : See Below

Verdigrhys snags the award for “Worst Katamari Level.” Image : See Below

Advertisement

Neuroplastique wins the award for “Best Curler.” Image : See Below

sciteach nabs the award for “Most Covert Cleaner.” Image : See Below

Advertisement

edregis receives the award for “Most Efficient Cleaner.” Image : See Below

Rogue Indy gets the award for “Smartest Joke. So Smart. We Are All Impressed.” Image : See Below

Advertisement

PCDania picks up the award for “Weirdest LOTR Character.” Image : See Below

And finally, Yoda’s Neglected Brother reminds me why I had a Banned Club... Image : See Below

Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And check out all our previous winners here!