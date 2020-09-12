'Shop Contest: Cleaning Robot, Winners!

Last week we decided to focus on a no-name, hardworking and overlooked robot who was just doing his job. This robot finally got to see the world, and then some, thanks to you folks and your Photoshop skills.
Our winning image this week comes from The Bodine who creates the ultimate boss: A helpful robot. Terrifying! Call the folks who make Black Mirror!
A bit of a curveball this week, but you all did great finding some neat ways to incorporate this sweeping robot. Sure, we got some Sonic bullshit, but hey, maybe the robot can clean that up!?
