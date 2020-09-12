Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Cleaning Robot, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Cleaning Robot, Winners!
Screenshot: Kotaku / The Bodine

Last week we decided to focus on a no-name, hardworking and overlooked robot who was just doing his job. This robot finally got to see the world, and then some, thanks to you folks and your Photoshop skills.

Our winning image this week comes from The Bodine who creates the ultimate boss: A helpful robot. Terrifying! Call the folks who make Black Mirror!

undefined
Image: See Below
A bit of a curveball this week, but you all did great finding some neat ways to incorporate this sweeping robot. Sure, we got some Sonic bullshit, but hey, maybe the robot can clean that up!?

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Mono Artan wins the award for “Best Rower..Person.”
Mono Artan wins the award for “Best Rower..Person.”
Image: See Below
undefined
Richardrae1 grabs the award for “Deadliest Sweeping Bot.”
Image: See Below
undefined
Cecil Banon gets the award for “Thriftiest Sweeper.”
Image: See Below
undefined
Verdigrhys snags the award for “Worst Katamari Level.”
Image: See Below
undefined
Neuroplastique wins the award for “Best Curler.”
Image: See Below
undefined
sciteach nabs the award for “Most Covert Cleaner.”
Image: See Below
undefined
edregis receives the award for “Most Efficient Cleaner.”
Image: See Below
undefined
Rogue Indy gets the award for “Smartest Joke. So Smart. We Are All Impressed.”
Image: See Below
undefined
PCDania picks up the award for “Weirdest LOTR Character.”
Image: See Below
undefined
And finally, Yoda’s Neglected Brother reminds me why I had a Banned Club...
Image: See Below
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother

🏆