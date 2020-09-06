'Shop Contest: Cleaning Robot

Yesterday, I wrote a small post about a robot I found in the Avengers game. This robot, like a robot you can find in Destiny, sweeps and sweeps and sweeps. Poor bastard. Let’s help it out.
Your challenge this week: Send this sweeping robot to other games.
I mean, it will still have to sweep, mainly because that is what it has been programmed to do, but at least it can sweep in new places. Hell on Earth might not be the safest place, but it ain’t boring!
Also, here’s your very own robot. Enjoy!
Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.
