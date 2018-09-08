I asked you to bring me pictures of that dastardly devil Spider-Man, and now I know where he hides when he’s not swinging around New York. He’ll never be safe again!

You might think he’s friendly and neighborhood-oriented, but what I have learned over the course of viewing a number of pictures of Spider-Man is that he’s always doing all kinds of wacky hijinks out in the world. He cannot be contained to one place, city, or even reality. We have to stop him.

Our winner this week, in a very tight category, is rogueIndy, who has located the biggest picture of Spider-Man that I have ever seen. It’s in a city of gods, too, which means that he’s bringing in outside enemies from another universe to our fair city. Seems like a bad time.

You should go look at the comments on the original post to see a huge number of excellent entries in the ‘Shop Contest, but here are some of the most honorable of honorable mentions.

Bob realizes that Spider-Man’s stardom is a mere selfie away. He’s hoggin’ in on Bradley!

Gaucho85 put Spider-Man in a different kind of video game.

Kovacs09 is an absolute hero and made a complicated and interesting ‘shop that...wait a minute...there’s no way that J. Jonah Jameson wrote this! There’s not even a single demand for additional pictures of Spider-Man.

Done With Kinja is basically cutting promos for the inevitable “current day” Assassin’s Creed game.

cecil_banon came through with some truly outrageous outsider art shops that brought together all of the most terrifying spiders. And Kerrigan? And Kerrigan.

Araisikewai put Spider-Man where all the spiders go. Now he’s just gotta crawl into the light dome and die, impressing his horrible visage onto the glass in a shadow play of death.

Mrichston found out that Spider-Man was there the whole time!

religiousjedi identified too many spider people.

Howard the Duck knows that Spider-Man has been spending time defeating other people’s villains. Get back home, Spider-Man!

amazingmao made the scary one.

Armuun No Kuroneko figured out that there are no puddles in the game.

Jooki explains that there are now too many puddles in the game.

RevTheGame went for a deep dive back into Sunset Overdrive to find the glorious grinding Spider-Man.

sciteach has depicted Spider-Man attempting to kill Nathan Drake. Save? Catch? I don’t know.

ChefRobertIrvine knows that my least favorite thing is when Spider-Man is dragging.

SteveFish claims that Spider-Man wears a heavy crown.

Mortal Dictata has properly identified Spider-Man’s greatest enemy.

J.Jonah.Joestar has identified the most evil crime of all. Del Toro is pissed.

And that’s all for this week, folks!