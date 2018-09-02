We’re getting a brand new Spider-Man game soon, and I think that we need some new perspectives on the ole Web Head.
Spider-Man’s a menace. Much like that dastardly Captain Toad, Spider-Man goes around the world just doing whatever the hell he wants, and there’s nothing that ordinary people like you and I can do to stop him. Heck, I think he probably does a lot of crimes himself, and he leaves that sticky web stuff all over the city. Sure, it dissolves, but until then?
I need pictures of Spider-Man. We need him slapped on the front page of this website. If you catch him doing dastardly deeds, even better. But I want you to show me what that Spider-Man is up to.
What? You don’t think you can find Spider-Man? We have standards here at the Daily Bugle, but, uh, if you’re pretty good at image editing I bet you could just, you know, use this handy .png and ‘shop him into other images from video games, movies, music videos, and whatever the hell else the kids enjoy these days. Snapchats?! Snapchats of Spider-Man.
Next Saturday I’ll sort through the things you’ve submitted to me and I’ll choose what runs on the front page of this entire papernet. The rest of the instructions are below. Good luck!
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.