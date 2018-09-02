We’re getting a brand new Spider-Man game soon, and I think that we need some new perspectives on the ole Web Head.



Spider-Man’s a menace. Much like that dastardly Captain Toad, Spider-Man goes around the world just doing whatever the hell he wants, and there’s nothing that ordinary people like you and I can do to stop him. Heck, I think he probably does a lot of crimes himself, and he leaves that sticky web stuff all over the city. Sure, it dissolves, but until then?

I need pictures of Spider-Man. We need him slapped on the front page of this website. If you catch him doing dastardly deeds, even better. But I want you to show me what that Spider-Man is up to.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

What? You don’t think you can find Spider-Man? We have standards here at the Daily Bugle, but, uh, if you’re pretty good at image editing I bet you could just, you know, use this handy .png and ‘shop him into other images from video games, movies, music videos, and whatever the hell else the kids enjoy these days. Snapchats?! Snapchats of Spider-Man.



Next Saturday I’ll sort through the things you’ve submitted to me and I’ll choose what runs on the front page of this entire papernet. The rest of the instructions are below. Good luck!