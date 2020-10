Image : Kotaku / Bethesda / Microsoft / Villings

Last week, Microsoft announced an option to recast Marcus Fenix in Gears 5 as former-wrestler Dave Bautista. Taking a celebrity and dropping them into a video game is sort of OUR thing, so it felt right to ask you all to do just that with Bautista.



Our winning image this week comes from Villings who created a nightmare mod for Skyrim.



Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Arai-the fly on the wall wins the award for "Bautista With The Most Fingers."

Bob The Rock gets nothing and Blanka's lawyers will be calling you soon.

Hal's Red Eye receives the award for "Best Tag-Team."

PCdania grabs the award for "ROLL EM UP!"

QuuS nabs the award for "Biggest Head."

Yoda's Neglected Brother wins the award for "Most Wanted Bautista."

sciteach gets the award for "Highest Bautista."

Saul Disla grabs the award for "Weirdest Looking Fox."

richardrae1 gets the award for "Most Anime-ish Bautista."

And finally, MonoArtan wins the award for "Most Powerful Bautista."

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!