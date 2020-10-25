'Shop Contest: Bautista Edition

Image : Xbox Game Studios/ The Coalition / Sony / Kotaku

Microsoft basically just did what we do: Take a person and add them to a video game they weren’t originally in. Well, we can do it better Microsoft!

Advertisement

Your challenge this week: Add Bautista to other video games.

Advertisement

Yes, if you didn’t see the news, Bautista will be added to the Gears 5 singleplayer campaign, allowing players to recast Marcus Fenix as the former-wrester-turned-actor. (By the way Microsoft, I already recast Marcus Fenix, thank you very much.)

You can use any photo of Bautista you so desire, but to make your lives a bit easier I went ahead and cut out Bautista’s digital noggin from that Gears 5 trailer. As always, you’re welcome.

Image : Xbox Game Studios/ The Coalition

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.