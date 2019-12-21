'Shop Contest: Baby Yoda, Winners!

The Child, also known as Baby Yoda to everyone outside Disney and Lucasfilm, has quickly become a beloved part of Star Wars and the new The Mandalorian series. And with him popping up in The Sims 4 recently, I figured it was about time he got his own ‘Shop Contest.



Our winning image this week comes from Eric Deitz who does a wonderful job mixing Death Stranding with Star Wars.

Another great week of creative and funny images. My girlfriend especially enjoyed seeing the cute Baby Yoda in so many different games. (Her favorite was the Untitled Goose Game parodies.)

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites

Pleasance13 wins the award for “Best New Kingdom Hearts Character.”

Neuroplastique gets the award for “Cutest Resident Evil 2 Mod.”



Done With Kinja receives the award for “Most Easter Eggs.”

SpartanWarrior picks up the award for “Worst EVO 2019 Match.”

Shinfo13 wins the award for “Worst Baby Yoda Game.”

Bob The Rock is banned for life. Moving on.

AmazingMeow gets the award for “Best Star Wars Game Of 2019.”

Mrichston receives the award for “Coolest Baby Yoda.”

Richardrae1 snags the award for “Cutest Alien This Side Of The Mississippi.”

And finally, ohamsie just makes me sad Disney Infinity ended.



That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.