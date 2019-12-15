'Shop Contest: Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda has quickly become one of the only good things about 2019. I love the little kid, but I was hesitant to do a Baby Yoda contest because frankly, the internet has already created some great images featuring “The Child.” But then EA added him to The Sims 4 and I saw my opportunity.

Your challenge this week: Take Baby Yoda from The Sims 4 and add him to VIDEO GAMES.

Let’s be clear here, I’m looking for entries featuring video games. I think using The Sims version of Baby Yoda and focusing on games will lead to some original and fresh spins on the web’s favorite green baby.

And to help you all out, I’ve got a pre-cut out and ready to go Baby Yoda PNG.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!