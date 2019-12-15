'Shop Contest: Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda has quickly become one of the only good things about 2019. I love the little kid, but I was hesitant to do a Baby Yoda contest because frankly, the internet has already created some great images featuring “The Child.” But then EA added him to The Sims 4 and I saw my opportunity.
Your challenge this week: Take Baby Yoda from The Sims 4 and add him to VIDEO GAMES.
Let’s be clear here, I’m looking for entries featuring video games. I think using The Sims version of Baby Yoda and focusing on games will lead to some original and fresh spins on the web’s favorite green baby.
And to help you all out, I’ve got a pre-cut out and ready to go Baby Yoda PNG.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.