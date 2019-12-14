'Shop Contest: $120k Banana And Some Duct Tape, Winners!

Modern art is sometimes complicated, strange and incredible. Then sometimes a dude sticks a banana on a wall and makes a $120k selling it. And then someone else eats it as part of their own art performance. Anyways, I asked you folks to create some artwork of your own featuring either this expensive fruit or something else duct-taped to something. Art!



Our winning image this week comes from Chris Mc who shows us that you can win a contest about taping a banana to stuff, without a banana. Impressive.

Another great week of great content. And another week of people adding Sonic to images. You won’t break me. I’m unbreakable, like Bruce Willis in that one movie...Hudson Hawk.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites

AlwaysWrong wins the award for “Almost The Weirdest Thing In Control.”

Bob The Rock gets nothing because he is Banned For Life.

Transmillion picks up the award for “Best Use Of The Boomerang Controller.”

Xenix33 receives a warning. Be careful, we don’t need a new member of the club.

Coasters Paul grabs the award for “Most Retro Banana.”

Barry Wombleton receives the award for “Best Fruit In Port Knot City.”

Mrichston grabs the award for “Weirdest YouTube Prank Video.”

Tomb ROACH wins the award for “Worst Tasting Banana.”

Sciteach gets the award for “Worst Starting Weapon.”

And finally, Leahcimpham receives the award for “Best Storytelling.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.