'Shop Contest: $120k Banana With Some Duct Tape

People complain about modern art a lot. “Anyone could paint some dots on a canvas.” Usually, their complaints are unfair. But then someone sticks a banana to a wall and sells it for $120,000 and sort of proves a lot of the jokes and criticisms of modern art to be totally true. Wild stuff.

Your challenge this week: Place this expensive banana in a video game. OR tape something else to the wall and create your own art!

I’ve provided some PNG files below of both the banana and the duct tape. You can use this or as always, use your own images you find on the internet.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!