'Shop Contest: Baby Sonic, Winners!

Last week I asked you folks to create some images featuring the cute Baby Sonic. I also learned that some people get really angry when you call Baby Sonic, Baby Sonic. Apparently he’s too old to be a baby or something...? I don’t know. Moving on.



Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who shows Baby Sonic trying to help cheer someone up during a bad situation. I don’t think it’s working...

I received some fantastic images this week and also some stuff that made me feel bad for Baby Sonic. He doesn’t deserve to be part of your sick jokes, BOB. At least we all get a nice long break from Sonic for a while right?

*Looks up the Sonic movie release date.*

Fuck.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Mrichston wins the award for “Best Shirt.”

Ohamsie receives a warning. Dear God...don’t ruin Finding Nemo for me.

Done With Kinja gets the award for “Biggest SEGA Traitor.”

CoastersPaul picks up the award for “Edgiest Baby Sonic.”

cataplexy wins the award for “Deadliest Baby Sonic.”

AmazingMeow grabs the award for “Best Story.”

BobTheRock gets nothing and also, don’t make them fight you bastard!

Shinfo13 picks up the award for “Weirdest Bioshock Mod Of 2020.”

Cecil_banon receives the award for “Worst BB Upgrade.”

And finally, Villings wins the award for “Most Shocking Season 1 Cliffhanger.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

