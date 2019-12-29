'Shop Contest: Baby Sonic

And so, we end the year with Sonic. But this time I’m not angry or sick looking at Sonic. Instead, this time, we have the wonderful and cute Baby Sonic. He might not be as cute as Baby Yoda, but give him time. But not too much time, because he’ll grow into actual Sonic and that’s no good.

Your challenge this week: Spread the joy of Baby Sonic to video games, movies, TV shows and more.

Advertisement

It is the end of the year, so feel free to celebrate the start of 2020 with Baby Sonic too. Maybe he wants to attend some parties or see some fireworks? Who knows!

Don’t worry. I’ve taken the time and cut out a nice Baby Sonic for you to use. And I even did some work and made a version without the flower. You’re welcome.

Advertisement

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards! See you in 2020!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!