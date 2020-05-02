Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Astroneer Costume, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!

Last week, we all learned not to wear a Halloween costume as a form of virus protection. But also, I tasked you with taking a shockingly silly and dumb idea and having some fun with it.

Our winning image this week was created by Rembrantt who shows us what shopping during a pandemic looks like in 2020.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
Something about this kid and his blue Astroneer outfit really got you, folks, thinking about classic films and their posters. Strange! But also, oddly appropriate.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!

Neuroplastique wins the award for “Most Worthless Goggles.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
Kara grabs the award for “Easiest Mega Man Boss.” (Oh and I see the Sonic. Consider this your warning!)

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
Done With Kinja wins the Oscar for “Best Fake Movie Poster.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
EpicTacoSam grabs the award for “Best Guitar Solo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
Cecil_Banon wins nothing.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Classiest Entry.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
Pretty Floral Bonnet receives the award for “Weirdest Doomguy Outfit.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
MonoArtan gets nothing. What a shame. BANNED FOR LIFE.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
Scott S snags the award for “Most Dangerous Use Of This Suit.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: iAstroneer /iCostume, Winners!
And finally, AmazingMeow wins the award for “Better Than That Remake.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

