'Shop Contest: Astroneer Costume, Winners!

Last week, we all learned not to wear a Halloween costume as a form of virus protection. But also, I tasked you with taking a shockingly silly and dumb idea and having some fun with it.
Our winning image this week was created by Rembrantt who shows us what shopping during a pandemic looks like in 2020.
Something about this kid and his blue Astroneer outfit really got you, folks, thinking about classic films and their posters. Strange! But also, oddly appropriate.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
Neuroplastique wins the award for “Most Worthless Goggles.”
Kara grabs the award for “Easiest Mega Man Boss.” (Oh and I see the Sonic. Consider this your warning!)
Done With Kinja wins the Oscar for “Best Fake Movie Poster.”
EpicTacoSam grabs the award for “Best Guitar Solo.”
Cecil_Banon wins nothing.
Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Classiest Entry.”
Pretty Floral Bonnet receives the award for “Weirdest Doomguy Outfit.”
MonoArtan gets nothing. What a shame. BANNED FOR LIFE.
Scott S snags the award for “Most Dangerous Use Of This Suit.”
And finally, AmazingMeow wins the award for “Better Than That Remake.”
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.