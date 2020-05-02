'Shop Contest: Astroneer Costume, Winners!

Last week, we all learned not to wear a Halloween costume as a form of virus protection. But also, I tasked you with taking a shockingly silly and dumb idea and having some fun with it.



Advertisement

Our winning image this week was created by Rembrantt who shows us what shopping during a pandemic looks like in 2020.

Advertisement

Something about this kid and his blue Astroneer outfit really got you, folks, thinking about classic films and their posters. Strange! But also, oddly appropriate.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Snake Pass, Urban Trial Playground, and the New Fallout 76 Wastelanders... Read on The Inventory

Neuroplastique wins the award for “Most Worthless Goggles.”

Advertisement

Kara grabs the award for “Easiest Mega Man Boss.” (Oh and I see the Sonic. Consider this your warning!)

Advertisement

Done With Kinja wins the Oscar for “Best Fake Movie Poster.”

Advertisement

EpicTacoSam grabs the award for “Best Guitar Solo.”

Advertisement

Cecil_Banon wins nothing.

Advertisement

Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Classiest Entry.”

Advertisement

Pretty Floral Bonnet receives the award for “Weirdest Doomguy Outfit.”

Advertisement

MonoArtan gets nothing. What a shame. BANNED FOR LIFE.

Advertisement

Scott S snags the award for “Most Dangerous Use Of This Suit.”

Advertisement

And finally, AmazingMeow wins the award for “Better Than That Remake.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.