'Shop Contest: Astroneer Costume

It’s 2020 and I can’t believe we have to tell people this, but please don’t use Halloween costumes to protect your kids from a dangerous virus.



You know this gives me an idea...

Your challenge this week: Show us other places, games, and movies where this costume wouldn’t be very helpful.

I guess if you had a Halloween costume that was a full plastic face mask that might be helpful, but I would probably just use a cloth mask or medical-grade masks you buy online.

To help you out this week I have grabbed and cut out two images of the costume.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!