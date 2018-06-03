With the leak-then-confirmation of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s ancient Greek setting, I’ve started thinking about where the scheming and murdering factions of the Assassin’s Creed franchise should go next.

I’m a big fan of these games. I’ve thought long and hard about them. They’re important to me. And it’s out of that deep respect and thinking that I believe we need to expand this vast media empire to even more places.

This week, I want new Assassin’s Creed settings. What would the Assassins do the Metal Gear universe? Was King Arthur a Templar stooge? Send them forward or backward in time, into other games, movies, or music videos. I want to know exactly what it would look like if this transmedia property truly too over every nook a cranny of the entirety of our aesthetic experience.

Nothing is true, everything is permitted.

Next weekend I will sift through all the entries and pick a winner alongside some honorable mentions.

As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below.