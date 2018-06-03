With the leak-then-confirmation of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s ancient Greek setting, I’ve started thinking about where the scheming and murdering factions of the Assassin’s Creed franchise should go next.
I’m a big fan of these games. I’ve thought long and hard about them. They’re important to me. And it’s out of that deep respect and thinking that I believe we need to expand this vast media empire to even more places.
This week, I want new Assassin’s Creed settings. What would the Assassins do the Metal Gear universe? Was King Arthur a Templar stooge? Send them forward or backward in time, into other games, movies, or music videos. I want to know exactly what it would look like if this transmedia property truly too over every nook a cranny of the entirety of our aesthetic experience.
Nothing is true, everything is permitted.
Next weekend I will sift through all the entries and pick a winner alongside some honorable mentions.
Advertisement
As always, good luck, and the rest of the instructions are below.
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.