Photo: JeuxVideo.com

The next Assassin’s Creed is called Odyssey and will take place in ancient Greece, according to a new report from the French site JeuxVideoLive, which adds that Odyssey is a sequel to last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins. Kotaku can confirm this report.



Rumors about the next Assassin’s Creed have been circulating for months now—some real, some fake—but the one we’ve been hearing since January from our own sources is that the game is indeed set in Greece, and that it’ll be even more of a drastic departure for the series than Origins. We’ve heard the same details from three people who have played the game, and several more who have heard about it secondhand. While Origins added Witcher-like RPG elements, Odyssey will take things even further, those people said, bringing dialogue options to the series for the first time. You’ll be able to play as either a male or a female protagonist, although the builds we’ve heard about did not feature Origins’ main characters Bayek or Aya, but new heroes.

Two of those sources confirmed that Odyssey will be out during Ubisoft’s 2019 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2019. Although the previously-annualized series had skipped 2016 in the wake of 2014's disappointing Assassin’s Creed: Unity, it’s likely that this one will be out this fall, returning to the yearly schedule for which the popular franchise has long been known.

Ubisoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. We’re expecting to see more at E3. A tipster also sent Kotaku their own shots of the key chain, which is arriving at gaming stores across the world today: