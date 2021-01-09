'Shop Contest: 2021, Winners!

We are now living in the future, which is not the future, but the present day, which is the future’s past. I think. Anyway, 2021 sounds sort of futuristic and Sealab 2021 was a good show, so I asked you all to make 2021 images.
Our winning image this week comes from... Bob The Rock...? No that can’t be right. Let me look again...
Well shit, 2021 is already off the rails. Or maybe we are getting all the bad news out of the wait at the start of the year! That’s... possible. Right?
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!
DISCUSSION
Bob... won?
...is it too early to shop for 2022 calendars?