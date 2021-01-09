Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: 2021, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: 2021, Winners!
Image: Marvel / Bob The Rock / Kotaku

We are now living in the future, which is not the future, but the present day, which is the future’s past. I think. Anyway, 2021 sounds sort of futuristic and Sealab 2021 was a good show, so I asked you all to make 2021 images.

Our winning image this week comes from... Bob The Rock...? No that can’t be right. Let me look again...

Bob The Rock
Image: See Above
Well shit, 2021 is already off the rails. Or maybe we are getting all the bad news out of the wait at the start of the year! That’s... possible. Right?

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

sciteach wins the award for “Best Maneater DLC.”
Image: See Above
MonoArtan grabs the award for “BIGGEST TWIST OF 2021.”
Image: See Above
Mrichston gets the award for “Most Breathtaking Poster.”
Image: See Above
Cecil Banon wins *DOLPHIN NOISES*
Image: See Above
richardrae1 snags the award for “Most Expensive Roomba Setup.”
Image: See Above
And finally, Badonkagronk wins the award for “Most Awkward Zoom Call.”
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

loveandtolerate
L&T

Bob... won?

...is it too early to shop for 2022 calendars?