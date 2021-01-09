'Shop Contest: 2021, Winners!

Image : Marvel / Bob The Rock / Kotaku

We are now living in the future, which is not the future, but the present day, which is the future’s past. I think. Anyway, 2021 sounds sort of futuristic and Sealab 2021 was a good show, so I asked you all to make 2021 images.



Our winning image this week come s from... Bob The Rock...? No that can’t be right. Let me look again...

Bob The Rock Image : See Above

Well shit, 2021 is already off the rails. Or maybe we are getting all the bad news out of the wait at the start of the year! That’s... possible. Right?

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

sciteach wins the award for “Best Maneater DLC.” Image : See Above

MonoArtan grabs the award for “BIGGEST TWIST OF 2021.” Image : See Above

Mrichston gets the award for “Most Breathtaking Poster.” Image : See Above

Cecil Banon wins *DOLPHIN NOISES* Image : See Above

richardrae1 snags the award for “Most Expensive Roomba Setup.” Image : See Above

And finally, Badonkagronk wins the award for “Most Awkward Zoom Call.” Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

