Pokémon TCG Pocket Is Getting Even Rarer Cards To Hunt For

Across Pokémon games, Shiny Pokémon are desired for their rarity. The most dedicated players spend hundreds of hours hunting for the variants to truly max out their collections. Pokémon TCG Pocket will now let the mobile card game’s players do the same with the introduction of the Shining Revelry set.

Revealed on Friday, the next batch of cards will include Shiny variants of Charizard ex, Lucario ex, and others that will sparkle when tilted sideways in the game. They’re headed to Pokémon TCG Pocket on March 27, alongside new creature and trainer cards hailing from Pokémon Violet and Scarlet’s Paldea region. Tatsugiri, Sprigatito, and Iono are just a few of the new faces arriving before the end of the month.

Exactly how rare will Shiny TCG Pocket cards be? The Pokémon Company and developer DeNA haven’t yet revealed the actual odds of finding one in a pack. They may be similar to current crown cards like the gold Charizard ex which has a 0.04 percent chance of appearing in packs. The Shiny Charizard ex shown in the trailer for Shining Revelry has two new rainbow symbols in the rarity section of the card, however, leading me to believe it will be even harder to find.

The good news is that players will have other things to occupy themselves with besides the pain of not finding shinies when the new set drops. TCG Pocket’s first Ranked matches are also going live in the game on March 27. A new set of ex Starter Deck missions will be available that day as well. It should give fans plenty to do while waiting for the developers to fix the game’s abysmal trading system. Those changes, including getting rid of trade tokens and letting players advertise the cards they want, are supposed to arrive no later than fall 2025.



