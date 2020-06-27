Shiftry Is Over A Thousand Years Old And Can Read Your Mind

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Shiftry!



Shiftry Details

Type: Grass/Dark

Average Height: 4' 03"

Average Weight: 131.4 lbs

First Added In Generation III

Shiftry is described on Bulbapedia as “wicked” and according to multiple Pokedex entries it can not only live for over a thousand years, and read your mind, but it can also create powerful wind storms with its arms. At some point, when a Pokemon becomes this dangerous and powerful, is it just a monster or is it like a demigod?



Of course, knowing this franchise, someone is going to comment that actually Shiftry is really cute in this one episode where it helped Ash and his friends at a bake sale or something. But on the off chance that isn’t the case: Why are people fucking with this thing? I don’t think it’s safe or smart to try and catch, let alone train, a creature that can read your mind.

Screenshot : The Pokemon Company

Considering how old this Pokemon is, and assuming it can live for longer, I do wonder what happens in the Pokemon universe when a trainer dies. They will most likely have Pokemon that have outlived them. What happens to them? Who’s excited to take grandpa’s evil, wicked, and mind-reading demi-god? Can you leave Pokemon in a will?

Also, listen up you bastards: I know this creature’s name is very similar to a certain phrase said in a certain animated TV show. I know. I work and live on the internet. I know, okay. Let’s not make any references or jokes about this animated show in the comments below. The last time I poked that hornet’s nest, people got mad. I don’t feel like debating anyone today.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : Fer-gon ( DeviantArt

Oh no! It looks like Shiftry got a Crunchyroll account and start binging some anime.

Random Facts

I touched on this briefly, but yeah, this creature can create powerful and cold wind storms with its arms. Oddly, not an ice-type Pokemon.

According to some Pokedex entries

It has been seen leading groups of Seedots and Nuzleafs. I hope it’s a better boss than last week’s Pokemon.

Best Comment From Last Week

I’ve been reading these posts but never commented. I think it’s worth mentioning that this is a very cool thing that you do and it makes Pokemon even more interesting, even for people that don’t follow it anymore. Thanks for the fun reads. -HelluKitty

I’m always happy when folks leave comments like these. It makes me feel great! And it reminds me why I really write every day. For you folks!

And money. The money is key. I need to pay my rent. But then it’s you folks.

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon...

