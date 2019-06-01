Hello! Today we try to figure out what Death Stranding is, discuss pornography playing cards, prank The Master Chief, watch creepy whales and kill some Nazis. It’s Morning Checkpoint!



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

I can handle robots taking our jobs. But humanity really can’t let them also take video games from us. Come on people. Do better.

I still can’t believe that we are going to get to play this game. I’m not like super hyped about it, I just assume we would get trailers for it forever and then eventually find out it was just a big weird movie.

Twitch continues to be a giant mess.

I love that VR games can be hacked, not using software but real-world engineering.

Tweets!

It would be pretty fucked up.

This feels like viral marketing for Death Stranding.

I need a weapon and some new roommates.

News

Some Good Comments

Listen, Die-Hardman only sounds like a silly name because he hasn’t introduced Robo-Copman and Alien-Predatorman yet. -SuperMaxZero from “The Internet Reacts To Whatever That Death Stranding Trailer Was”

I’m waiting for Comando-Man and Rambo-Man, personally.

I suspect Artifact would be wildly popular if they kept everything exactly the same except changing the card art to pornography. -Legless Legolas’s LEGO Lass from “Twitch’s Artifact Category Is Porn Filled Anarchy”

This is probably true of most things. Have a crappy calendar featuring mini-vans? Add some naked men and women to it and BAM, money will be made.

Trailers & Videos You May Have Missed

This is such a cool looking game.

SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT

These maps are so gorgeous, I wish I could just walk around them in VR without needing to dodge snipers and tanks.



Give me more Wolfenstein, thank you.

