Hello! Today we try to figure out what Death Stranding is, discuss pornography playing cards, prank The Master Chief, watch creepy whales and kill some Nazis. It’s Morning Checkpoint!
I can handle robots taking our jobs. But humanity really can’t let them also take video games from us. Come on people. Do better.
I still can’t believe that we are going to get to play this game. I’m not like super hyped about it, I just assume we would get trailers for it forever and then eventually find out it was just a big weird movie.
Twitch continues to be a giant mess.
I love that VR games can be hacked, not using software but real-world engineering.
It would be pretty fucked up.
This feels like viral marketing for Death Stranding.
I need a weapon and some new roommates.
- Weekly Retail Game Sales In Japan Are The Worst They’ve Been In Twenty Years
- BioWare Shares New Details About Anthem’s Upcoming Cataclysm Event
- The Makers Of Divinity: Original Sin 2 Are TeasingBaldur’s Gate 3
- Google Now Requires App Makers To Disclose Loot Box Odds
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Announced, Will Be A Dark Reboot For The Franchise
- Death Stranding Will Be Out In November
Listen, Die-Hardman only sounds like a silly name because he hasn’t introduced Robo-Copman and Alien-Predatorman yet.
-SuperMaxZero from “The Internet Reacts To Whatever That Death Stranding Trailer Was”
I’m waiting for Comando-Man and Rambo-Man, personally.
I suspect Artifact would be wildly popular if they kept everything exactly the same except changing the card art to pornography.
-Legless Legolas’s LEGO Lass from “Twitch’s Artifact Category Is Porn Filled Anarchy”
This is probably true of most things. Have a crappy calendar featuring mini-vans? Add some naked men and women to it and BAM, money will be made.
This is such a cool looking game.
SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT. SUPERHOT
These maps are so gorgeous, I wish I could just walk around them in VR without needing to dodge snipers and tanks.
Give me more Wolfenstein, thank you.
Morning Checkpoint is all about catching you up on the past week, getting you ready for the next week, answering some questions, sharing stories and having a good time. You can email me anything you want or drop a comment below. Suggest tweets, comments, ideas, new sections and more for next week and thanks for reading!