Shantae's Very Rare, Very Expensive Game Boy Color Game Is Getting A Re-Release

The lowest price on eBay for a legitimate used copy of 2002 Game Boy Color platformer Shantae is around $530. That’s just the cart. Open with box and manual? Nearly $4,000. Sealed and graded? $10,000. As long as the new physical release Limited Run Games announced this afternoon is in the low three figures, I’ll be fine. And if not, it’s coming to the Switch as well.



The first game in WayForward Technologies’ fan-favorite Shantae series was released for the Game Boy Color in 2002, a year after the release of the Game Boy Advance. It didn’t sell well and not many copies were made, but the game inside the cart is pure quality and a piece of 2D platforming history everyone should play. Hopefully, Limited Run’s re-release, going up for preorder in September, will help. If anything it’ll be a nice alternative to spending a tenner on a bootleg.

Along with the new GBC release, Shantae is also coming to the Switch in both physical and digital form this fall. That means the Switch will haveall five Shantae games: Shantae, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens. That just leaves ...

Nevermind! Looks like Shantae: Risky’s Revenge is covered. While we wait, enjoy a Shantae longplay, courtesy of YouTube’s World of Longplays.

