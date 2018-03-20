GIF

Two years before developer WayForward Technologies went all super-sharp sprites with 2016's Shantae: 1/2 Genie Hero, they de-powered their magical maven and turned her into a pirate. Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse is one of the most satisfying 2D platformers going, and it’s out today on Switch.

If you’ve not played Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, 3DS, Wii U or Steam (where it’s got an “overwhelmingly positive” review average), then you’re in for a treat. Stripped of her genie magic following the events of 2010's Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, the now human Shantae teams up with her nemesis, Risky Boots, adopting the tools of the pirate trade (guns, swords, ham) to save the world once more. It’s a wonderful mix of platform puzzle solving and hitting things with hair, with a wonderfully wicked sense of humor to boot.

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse is available today on the Nintendo Switch, and just about everywhere else.