After 13 years, Senran Kagura creator Kenichiro Takaki is leaving Marvelous.



Last December, Takaki discussed how making the curvy ninja Senran Kagura games has become more complicated. “Recently, regulation of sexual depictions has gotten stronger globally and taking that into account, it’s been said [games] need to be made so that they don’t cause misunderstandings,” he said at that time.

“But yet, because there are people who want to see that [kind of content] and there are those like us who want to make it, I’d like to think about how to skillfully navigate our way through this.”

Earlier in October, publisher Xseed removed “Intimacy Mode” from the PS4 version of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal at Sony’s request. In August, YouTube took down a Senran Kagura press conference for violating its policy on nudity and sexual content.

According to Famitsu and Hachima, one of the big reasons for Takaki’s departure is the restrictions being placed on sexualized depictions in games. He is also quoted as saying he will continue to be the “enormous boob [game] producer” and would like to make a fantasy title.