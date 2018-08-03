Yesterday, a press conference was streamed live online for the Senran Kagura series. It was too lewd for YouTube.



Note: The article contains NSFW content.

According to Hachima, YouTube has removed the stream.

It doesn’t appear that game publisher Marvelous was banned from the site, because its account is currently active. Also, previously uploaded Senran Kagura trailers are still up.



What crossed the line? Well, it was just a matter of how long it took YouTube to get really uncomfortable, because...

Advertisement

Two of the women participating in the live stream, one of which is a Senran Kagura voice actress, fondled each other’s breasts. (There was no nudity, but there were close-ups.)



Senran Kagura producer Kenichiro Takaki went shopping for sex toys in Akihabara.

Advertisement

Everything except his face was pixelated.



He then bought some lube.



After that, he visited a “cosplay relaxation” massage parlor as well as a bathhouse, where a woman in a schoolgirl-type uniform washed him.

Advertisement

The camera didn’t go into the shower area with him, but Takagi could be heard saying, “This feels so good.” Later he said, “Honestly, all they did was wash me,” adding that there was nothing sketchy about it.



Advertisement

Then, there some kind of pinball game with bikini model Shimizu Airi, who said she was “in charge of the boobs.”



So, any of these reasons where probably why YouTube yanked the clip. The press conference, however, was not pulled from NicoNico. It can still be viewed right here.

Advertisement

Oh, in the midst of all this, there was also news about the new Senran Kagura for PS4 as well as the new one for the Switch. The PS4 game is called Senran Kagura 7EVEN, while the Switch game is called Peach Ball Senran Kagura. They’re what you’d expect!