Luffy’s voice actress Mayumi Tanaka and Usopp’s voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi recently suited up in motion-tracking gear. Hijinks ensued.



This wasn’t for the anime, but rather, the idea was to turn Luffy and Usopp into virtual YouTubers.

It’s wild to see them not only do the character’s voices but to have them also do their gestures.

Tanaka and Yamaguchi joke around, re-enact famous scenes and play charades.