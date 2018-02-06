This is the year that virtual anime girls have invaded YouTube. If there’s one hazard of being a virtual anime girl YouTuber, it’s the chance that a tech snafu will reveal that you are, in fact, not an anime girl.



Norakyatto, a virtual anime cat girl YouTuber, was among those Kotaku featured last month.

But as Girls Channel and Afternoon News report, a glitch in a recent Norakyatto stream revealed the person behind the virtual anime girl for a brief second, with a tweet of the incident going viral.



On Twitter, some joked that this was just “the producer,” implying that he was separate from the virtual anime girl. Others noted that this wasn’t a surprise, and they were actually relieved to learn that Norakyatto was an older dude.



