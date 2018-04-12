Today on Highlight Reel we have impressive pirates, Far Cry moments, Orisa awkwardness and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Battlefield 4 - RPG miss - (direct file) EvilOctopus/丧心病狂的章鱼夫
- Breath of the Wild - Livin’ like Larry~ #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - MrOrdun
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Landed my first touch of death online - PhilTCasual
- Sea of Thieves - 17th Century nuke (93 Gunpowder Barrels) - Moxieman00
- Sea of Thieves - This Just Happened. - ZeapZ
- Sea of Thieves - Crream boards like a boss - CrReaM
- Far Cry 5 - Can’t thank you enough - Admiral_Evil
- Far Cry 5 Far Cry® 5 20180408135953 - conan wong
- Far Cry 5 - Guess the rumors are right - L1ttlemac
- Far Cry 5 - What goes down must come up - CmdrThunderpunch
- Far Cry 5 - Superman likes bliss - Malice_OW
- Far Cry 5 - Friends don’t let friends drive drunk. - Mike Everett
- Far Cry 5 - nobody would be that stupid - skippylee
- Far Cry 5 - farcry 5 random tractor falling - Funk
- Overwatch - what - Tecklord
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!