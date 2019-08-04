Samurai Shodown’s Haohmaru will be joining the cast of Soulcalibur VI as its third guest character next season. A release date wasn’t announced, but fans can look forward to the return of classic Soulcalibur character Cassandra tomorrow, August 5, in the meantime.
