Zack Zwiezen
Sadly, the last Mario Maker Contest didn’t receive enough levels for me to properly do a winners post.

I’ll probably end this contest moving forward, but thanks to everyone who participated in the past contests!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

